Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.49.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $520.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.50 and a 200-day moving average of $473.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

