Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,016,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,240,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,262,000 after acquiring an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 950,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $810,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PANW opened at $199.90 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 124.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

