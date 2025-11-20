FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,244 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

