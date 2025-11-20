FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.22.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

