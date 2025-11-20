Critical Review: CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) & The Competition

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $244.47 million -$56.45 million -2.21 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $4.10 billion -$160.68 million -1.28

CSLM Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 1 1 2.50 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 578 1474 2264 66 2.41

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CSLM Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 249.51%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 7.42%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 3.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,181.78% -481.67% -17.39%

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

