Head to Head Contrast: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) versus TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -5.55% -2.56% -1.95% TerrAscend -42.72% -18.32% -4.36%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $518.31 million 3.27 -$44.70 million ($0.61) -55.84 TerrAscend $306.68 million 0.42 -$80.23 million ($0.41) -1.03

This table compares AtriCure and TerrAscend”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TerrAscend, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 1 0 10 0 2.82 TerrAscend 0 0 0 2 4.00

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $52.22, suggesting a potential upside of 53.32%. Given AtriCure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Summary

AtriCure beats TerrAscend on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Systems, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; cryoSPHERE probe, which provides temporary pain relief by applying cryothermic energy to targeted intercoastal peripheral nerves in the ribcage; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure. In addition, the company sells Lumitip dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

