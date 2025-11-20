Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stock Position Lowered by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.