Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Richard Thornburgh Sells 4,500 Shares

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) Director Richard Thornburgh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,096. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Repay Price Performance

RPAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 209,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 39.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 267.2% in the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 244,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 52.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,529 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 118.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPAY

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.