Arvinas (ARVN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN):

11/10/2025 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Arvinas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Arvinas had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

10/15/2025 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

10/8/2025 – Arvinas had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Arvinas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Arvinas had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 76,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,478.97. The trade was a 65.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

