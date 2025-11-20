American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $180.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.52. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

