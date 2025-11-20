Block (NYSE:XYZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s current price.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Block from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Price Performance

XYZ opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. Block has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $97,856.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 282,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,441.56. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $30,356.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,284.62. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,160 shares of company stock worth $5,899,556. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.