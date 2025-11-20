TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 3,902 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $102.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

