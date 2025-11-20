Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AIO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $25.69.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

