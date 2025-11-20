Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,808. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 40.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 366,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

