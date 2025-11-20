Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,854.71.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,077.18 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,239.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,367.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

