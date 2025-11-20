Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Insider Candace Jackson Sells 8,300 Shares

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) insider Candace Jackson sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $35,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,043.25. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Silvaco Group Stock Up 5.2%

SVCO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 million. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Silvaco Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Silvaco Group by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

