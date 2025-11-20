Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) EVP Heidi Diane Lewis Sells 9,000 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,126.60. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heidi Diane Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

On Monday, October 20th, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $63,810.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 12,256 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $106,749.76.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 304,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $710.43 million, a PE ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 1.82. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.30 million. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,305.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 121.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target Hospitality

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.