FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 257 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $318.11 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.17 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average of $365.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

