Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Nathan Weaks Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Weaks purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,471.67. This represents a 9.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,474,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,409 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 2,904.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 343,642 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,584,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 221,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 175,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

