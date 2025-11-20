FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $490.69 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.30 and its 200 day moving average is $516.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

