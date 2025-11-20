Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.81 and last traded at $139.6850, with a volume of 36702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Enersys Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Enersys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Enersys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enersys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in Enersys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

