Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$79.33 and last traded at C$79.20, with a volume of 22684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.19.

Exchange Income Stock Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of C$959.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

