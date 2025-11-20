Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.87 million. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

