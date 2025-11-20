American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $38.46. American Public Education shares last traded at $37.0280, with a volume of 188,805 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price target on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

American Public Education Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $670.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,893,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

