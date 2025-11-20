Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.03 and last traded at $144.8380, with a volume of 345569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.88.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 1,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.