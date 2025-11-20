Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $16.80. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $17.3050, with a volume of 18,078,174 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIFR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,970,206.84. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,758,308 shares of company stock valued at $280,420,794. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helix Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,058 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $108,000. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.1% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 284,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 180,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

