Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $142.01, but opened at $154.48. Astera Labs shares last traded at $158.3820, with a volume of 1,827,703 shares changing hands.

ALAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Astera Labs Trading Up 10.4%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $668,467.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 147,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,217.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,015,680.42. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,436 shares of company stock worth $96,530,060. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Astera Labs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

