TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $13.44. TeraWulf shares last traded at $14.4530, with a volume of 14,166,026 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.25 price target on TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 81,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

