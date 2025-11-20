Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 371934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $687.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

