Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.25.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $18.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.56. 157,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.40. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $350.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229,579 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $44,553,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $43,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $34,671,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $21,451,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

