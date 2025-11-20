Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,530 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,555 to GBX 2,625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hill & Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,601.67.
Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.
Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.
Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.
