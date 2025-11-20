Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $210.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,269,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,532,000 after buying an additional 407,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,164,000 after buying an additional 365,718 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

