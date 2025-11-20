Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,870 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,870.
Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 EPS for the quarter. Smiths Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Smiths Group will post 85.1295337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Smiths Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider Julian Fagge sold 26,199 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,421, for a total value of £634,277.79. Also, insider Roland Carter sold 29,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,421, for a total transaction of £709,667.73. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
