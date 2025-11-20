DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) dropped 19.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 1,711,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 464,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Up 5.7%
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market cap of C$56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 4.43.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DMG Blockchain Solutions
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- NVIDIA Just Proved the AI Boom Is Bigger Than Anyone Thought
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Target Stock May Keep Falling Despite a 5% Dividend Yield
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is Tesla Setting Up for a Year-End Rebound—or a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.