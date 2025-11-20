Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) rose 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 464,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders bought a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

