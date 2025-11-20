Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 464,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.