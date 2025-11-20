DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of DraftKings from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.58. 1,506,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,837,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $246,145.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,917.70. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 219,529 shares of company stock worth $8,601,273 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 670,884 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $561,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 63.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after buying an additional 458,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

