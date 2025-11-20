Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $565,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

