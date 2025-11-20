1,628 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $193,500,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,343,000 after purchasing an additional 906,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,955,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 465,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fox Advisors upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of STX opened at $259.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.04 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

