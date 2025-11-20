Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,134,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snowflake by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,693,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock

NYSE SNOW opened at $253.14 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.39.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

