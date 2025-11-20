Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.1% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,122 shares of company stock worth $15,615,413. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CRM opened at $227.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.06 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.