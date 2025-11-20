Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,459,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 673,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
