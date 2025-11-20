What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ENSG Q3 Earnings?

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS.

ENSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

ENSG stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.41. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.57, for a total value of $178,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,179.82. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,892.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,554.50. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock worth $7,045,530. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

