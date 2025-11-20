PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires 666 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.87.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

