Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

