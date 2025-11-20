Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 27.6% – What’s Next?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 461,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 170,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

