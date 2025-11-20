JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 280,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 83,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

JZR Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.24.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

