Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in RTX by 10.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

RTX Trading Down 0.5%

RTX stock opened at $173.85 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

