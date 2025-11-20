The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 77 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $785.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $786.35 and a 200 day moving average of $715.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

