Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.85) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAV traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 8,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,260. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWAV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Greenwave Technology Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

